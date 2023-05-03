Iron Path-backed Capitol Pain Institute acquires chronic pain platform Nura Pain Clinics

Capitol Pain Institute is an interventional pain management platform with clinics and ambulatory surgical centers across the U.S.

Capitol Pain Institute, which is backed by Iron Path Capital, has acquired Minnesota-based Nura Pain Clinics, a chronic pain platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Capitol Pain Institute is an interventional pain management platform with clinics and ambulatory surgical centers across the U.S. CPI currently operates in Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Texas.

“Iron Path is investing behind Nura because of its strong clinical leadership in Dr. Schultz, reputation for compliance and quality patient care, high mix of specialty procedures, and contribution to scientific research that advances the entire IPM field,” said Iron Path Capital co-founder Rob Reistetter, in a statement. “We are excited to have him join us as Chief Medical Officer of the Capitol Pain platform.”

CPI was founded by Dr. Matthew Schocket in Austin, Texas in 2007.

Brown, Gibbons, Lang, and Company advised CPI on the deal.

Nura (formally MAPS Medical Pain Clinics) was founded in 1995 by Dr. David Schultz.

Iron Path Capital is focused on lower-middle-market investments across the healthcare and specialty industrial sectors.