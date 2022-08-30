Ironbridge Equity acquires Kore Outdoor from Fulcrum Capital

Kore offers a portfolio of products to game fields, specialty retailers, e-commerce and mass retailers in more than 70 countries.

Kore Outdoor is a maker and distributor of paintballs and paintball-related products

Fulcrum Capital Partners has been invested in the business since 2015

Kore was formed by Fulcrum with the restructuring and sale of GI Sportz

Ironbridge Equity Partners in conjunction with management has acquired Kore Outdoor from Fulcrum Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Montreal, Kore is a manufacturer and distributor of paintballs and paintball-related products. It was established in 2020 following a restructuring process and sale involving GI Sportz, the name of the company originally backed by Fulcrum, a Canadian private equity firm.

Through manufacturing facilities in Montreal and Fort Wayne, Indiana, as well as a network of distribution centers across North America and Europe, Kore offers a portfolio of products to game fields, specialty retailers, e-commerce and mass retailers in more than 70 countries.

“Kore is the worldwide leader in paintball, with a broad range of well-known and innovative brands,” said Peter Dowse, managing partner at Ironbridge. “We are excited to support the Company’s management team as they promote the continued growth of the industry.”

Toronto-based Ironbridge is a private equity firm with more than $700 million of assets under management. It focuses exclusively on investing in lower middle-market companies in Canada, typically in manufacturing, distribution, consumer products and services, and business products and services sectors.

“Ironbridge has a strong track record of enabling and driving businesses like Kore forward,” said Billy Ceranski, CEO of Kore Outdoor. “We look forward to this strategic partnership, and will collaborate with Ironbridge to drive growth and continue our culture of innovation.”