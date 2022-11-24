Ironbridge Equity goes sweet with acquisition of King’s Pastry

Based in Mississauga, Ontario, King’s Pastry is a manufacturer of sweet and indulgent bakery products.

Ironbridge Equity Partners has acquired a controlling interest in King’s Pastry, a Mississauga, Ontario-based manufacturer of sweet and indulgent bakery products. No financial terms were disclosed.

From its facility in Mississauga, King’s Pastry manufactures cakes, pastries, and other desserts for grocery, club, mass merchant, and food service distribution clients throughout Canada and the United States. Retail and bakery provider partners include Costco, Walmart, Safeway, Loblaws, Sysco and Gordon Food Service.

“King’s Pastry has an impressive track record of quality and product innovation which has allowed the company to develop strong relationships with a diverse set of blue-chip customers,” said Jeff Murphy, managing partner at Ironbridge, in a statement. “Management has built a great pipeline of new customer and product opportunities, and we are confident we can support them in their growth plans.”

The King’s Pastry deal follows Ironbridge’s acquisition earlier this month of North American Produce Buyers.

Toronto-based Ironbridge is a private equity firm focused on investing in lower mid-market companies in Canada, typically in manufacturing, distribution, consumer products and services, and business products and services sectors. Last year, the firm closed Ironbridge Equity Partners IV at C$383 million.