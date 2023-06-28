Ironbridge Equity Partners acquires Gesco Industries in recap

Gesco Industries’ businesses are Shnier, Division9 and Tierra Sol Ceramic Tile

Ironbridge Equity Partners has acquired Gesco Industries, a Brampton, Ontario-based floorcovering distribution company, in a recapitalization deal. No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

Gesco Industries comprises of Shnier, a Canadian floorcovering distribution company; Division9, a supplier of commercial flooring solutions to the architect and design community; and Tierra Sol Ceramic Tile, a supplier of ceramic tile solutions in Western Canada.

Gesco was previously backed by Blue Point Capital Partners. Blue Point recapitalized the company in 2013. Between 2007 and 2013, Gesco was owned by Ironbridge.

“We are really looking forward to our second chapter with Gesco and supporting the experienced team as they return the business to growth and profitability,” said Alan Sellery, president and managing partner of Ironbridge, in a statement.

Ironbridge is a Toronto-based private equity firm that makes equity and equity-linked investments in mid-market companies in consumer and business products and services, manufacturing and distribution industries. It has more than C$700 million in assets under management.

With headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Blue Point is a private equity firm that invests in lower mid-market industrial, business services, consumer and value-added distribution companies.