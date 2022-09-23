Ironbridge Equity Partners takes a big bite of Handi Foods

Ironbridge together with Handi Foods management has acquired a controlling interest in the company.

Handi is the largest private-label manufacturer of pita snacks in North America

Ironbridge’s investment will support the company’s next chapter of growth

Ironbridge Equity Partners said this week it has acquired a controlling interest in Handi Foods together with the company’s management. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Toronto, Handi is the largest private-label manufacturer of pita snacks in North America. It sells to grocers, mass-merchants and consumer packaged goods companies across the US and Canada.

“Since entering the snack category, Handi has demonstrated the ability to consistently deliver growth through best-in-class product quality, innovation, and customer service,” said Jeff Murphy, managing partner at Ironbridge, in a statement. “We look forward to working with management to support the Company during its next chapter of growth.”

“This is a major inflection point for Handi Foods. We have a great team that is energized to perform with the added capital and expertise that Ironbridge brings to the table,” said Brian Arbique, CEO of Handi.

Toronto-based Ironbridge is a private equity firm with more than C$700 million of assets under management. It focuses exclusively on investing in lower middle-market companies in Canada, typically in manufacturing, distribution, consumer products and services, and business products and services sectors.

The Handi deal comes on the heels of Ironbridge’s acquisition of Kore Outdoor from Fulcrum Capital in August, as reported by PE Hub.