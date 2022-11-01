Ironbridge fills its basket with acquisition of fruit importer NAPB

Based in Toronto, NAPB is an importer and distributor of premium fruit, including table grapes, stone fruit, citrus fruit and berries, serving retailers and grocers across Canada.

Ironbridge will support North American Produce Buyers through its next phase of growth

The deal is one of a spate of investments made by Ironbridge this year, including Kore Outdoor, Handi Foods and Walker Glass

Ironbridge Equity Partners announced that it has together with management acquired a controlling stake in North American Produce Buyers (NAPB). No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Toronto, NAPB is an importer and distributor of premium fruit, including table grapes, stone fruit, citrus fruit and berries, serving retailers and grocers across Canada. The company imports fruit from Chile, Peru, South Africa, the US and many other countries to ensure a supply of year-round produce.

“NAPB has established itself as the premier independent supplier of premium fruit in the Canadian market,” said Andrew Walton, managing partner at Ironbridge. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Larry (Larry Davidson, CEO of NAPB) and his experienced management team to support the Company’s next chapter of growth.”

The NAPB deal is one of a spate of investments made by Ironbridge this year. They include paintballs and paintball-related products maker Kore Outdoor, private-label manufacturer of pita snacks Handi Foods and, most recently, glass developer and manufacturer Walker Glass.

Toronto-based Ironbridge is a private equity firm with more than C$700 million of assets under management. It focuses on investing in lower mid-market companies in Canada, typically in manufacturing, distribution, consumer products and services, and business products and services sectors.