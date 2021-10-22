ISG World secures investment from DaGrosa Capital

DaGrosa Capital Partners has made an investment in ISG World, a real estate firm in South Florida. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI – October 22, 2021 – DaGrosa Capital Partners LLC, a global investment firm based in Miami, Florida, announces its strategic investment in ISG World, a fully integrated real estate firm specializing in sales and marketing for pre-construction development, led by its founder and CEO, Craig S. Studnicky.

ISG World has plans to increase its infrastructure and systems to support the next wave of condominium sales in the Miami, Broward and Palm Beach County regions. ISG World will also maintain its relationships with both regional and international clients and brokers while growing its capabilities in other geographic locations throughout the U.S. as well as Central America.

“ISG is clearly a recognized leader and expert in the South Florida real estate market as evidenced by its representation of some of the most prestigious developers and financial institutions in the country. We believe that given the experience and reputation of ISG World, our partnership will help pave the way for ISG World’s continued success,” said Joseph DaGrosa Jr. founder and Chairman of DaGrosa Capital Partners LLC.

“A new wave of pre-construction condominium development has already begun and we expect considerably more development as interest in the South Florida real estate market expands globally. In partnership with DCP, I believe ISG World is now positioned to take on an even greater role in the market for condominium sales in South Florida,” said Mr. Studnicky.

ISG World is renowned for providing tailor-made real estate marketing, sales and administrative solutions having sold over $12 billion in real estate across 150 projects since 1992. ISG World is also known for its famed Miami Report, the most comprehensive and in-depth analysis of South Florida’s residential market. Established in 2009, the Miami Report provides updates on the trends and opportunities existing in the various sectors of South Florida’s real estate market. It reflects the opportunity for investment and development in the market with particular focus on current inventory supply. This new acquisition will provide ISG World the support to market and display the Miami Report globally to those interested in the Florida marketplace.

Additional news on this partnership will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on ISG World, please visit www.isgworld.com. For more information on DaGrosa Capital Partners LLC, please visit: https://www.dagrosacp.com/

About ISG World

ISG World is a fully-integrated organization specializing in sales and marketing for the real estate development industry. The firm has represented some of the most prestigious developers and financial institutions in the country, providing tailor made real estate marketing, sales and administrative solutions. ISG World offers its network of real estate professionals and an extensive network of top national and international brokers. The team at ISG World has spent the past 30 years working alongside the world’s most talented architects and developers from across the globe, using its skills of research, data, sales and marketing to assist their clients in the evolution of their brand. In 2011, ISG World introduced the Miami Report which has been acknowledged by industry leaders as the “Bible of South Florida Real Estate”. It is an award-winning report that publishes quarterly information and statistics on the pre-construction and resale markets across South Florida.