Isos Capital buys management services provider 4Forces Group

In his new role, Cosco will oversee Iso’s advisory practice and support the firm’s core investment business

Isos Capital invests in the global media, entertainment, sports, and technology industries

Isos is based in Westport, Connecticut

Isos Capital has acquired 4Forces Group, a provider of outsourced and interim management services to help companies activate both organic and inorganic growth strategies. No financial terms were disclosed.

The acquisition expands Isos Capital’s capabilities in supporting its portfolio companies and bringing strategic growth advisory and execution services to the market.

4Forces Group was founded by Peter Cosco, who will now serve as managing director at Isos, overseeing the advisory practice and supporting the firm’s core investment business.

“We are thrilled to add the advisory capabilities of 4Forces Group to our set of offerings as clients and contacts continue to seek support in planning, development, operational efficiencies, and sales – all areas that Peter and his team have significant experience with,” said George Barrios, co-founder and co-CEO of Isos Capital Management, in a statement.

