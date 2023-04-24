J.C. Flowers taps Dr. Nadeem as senior advisor

In his role, Dr. Nadeem will advise the JCF team and support portfolio companies through their development under JCF's ownership.

He is a former deputy CEO of Samba Financial Group in Saudi Arabia and chairman of Samba Bank in Pakistan

Before joining Samba, he was with Citigroup based in New York, London and Bahrain

J.C. Flowers targets the financial services industry

J.C. Flowers & Co has appointed Dr. Shujaat Nadeem as senior advisor.

In his role, Dr. Nadeem will advise the JCF team and support portfolio companies through their development under JCF’s ownership.

On this new appointment, Tim Hanford, co-president of JCF said in a statement, “Dr. Nadeem has an impressive track record in financial services and has held senior executive and board roles at some of the largest and most successful institutions in the sector. His experience and market expertise will support the work of the JCF team and our portfolio companies, and we welcome him to the team.”

Dr. Nadeem is a former deputy CEO of Samba Financial Group in Saudi Arabia and chairman of Samba Bank in Pakistan, which was owned by Samba Financial Group. Before joining Samba, he was with Citigroup based in New York, London and Bahrain.

J.C. Flowers targets the financial services industry. Founded in 1998, the firm has approximately $4 billion of assets under management.