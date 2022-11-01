J.P. Morgan Asset Management forms Life Sciences Private Capital

Dr. Stephen Squinto will serve as chief investment officer and managing partner of Life Sciences Private Capital

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has launched Life Sciences Private Capital, a new life sciences private equity team. The team will target healthcare companies.

Dr. Stephen Squinto will serve as chief investment officer and managing partner of Life Sciences Private Capital. Dr. Squinto joins from OrbiMed Advisors. Joining Dr. Squinto as co-managing partners of the investment strategy are Dr. Gaurav Gupta and Anya Schiess. Dr. Gupta founded life science investment firm Ascendant BioCapital and was previously involved in private equity investments at OrbiMed Advisors. Most recently, Schiess was co-founder and general partner of Healthy Ventures.

“Our new Life Sciences Private Capital team combines some of the industry’s most revered biotech investors, operators and founders with J.P. Morgan’s extensive healthcare ecosystem to capture compelling investment opportunities in the biotech sector, which is on the cusp of a golden age of therapeutic innovation,” said Brian Carlin, CEO of J.P. Morgan Private Capital, in a statement. “Through Steve, Gaurav and Anya’s deep company-building experience, the team will bring a unique ability to partner with portfolio companies and add significant operational value beyond financial investment.”