Jacmel invests in IT security and cloud services firm VTG

Jacmel has also invested in Comm-Core, a division of VTG focused on providing cloud-based solutions for security, surveillance, and telecommunications.

The capital will be used for growth and to bolster VTG’s service capabilities

Woodbridge International served as a sell-side advisor to VTG on the deal

Morrison Foerster served as legal counsel for Jacmel while Wiggin and Dana LLP represented VTG on the transaction

Jacmel Growth Partners has invested in Virtual Technologies Group, an Ohio-based IT, security and cloud services firm. Jacmel has also invested in Comm-Core, a division of VTG focused on providing cloud-based solutions for security, surveillance, and telecommunications. No financial terms were disclosed.

The capital will be used for growth and to bolster VTG’s service capabilities.

VTG was founded in 1962.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with VTG during this very important time,” said Nick Jean-Baptiste, founder and managing partner at Jacmel Growth Partners, in a statement. “The company’s impressive track record of client satisfaction and recent expansion only speaks to the hard work and expertise of a truly dedicated team, and one that is consistently inspired and supported by strong senior leadership. At Jacmel, we believe in the power of people and we’re excited to help provide additional resources and support to build on VTG’s already impressive success.”

VTG has a nationwide footprint with its over 1000 customers operating across nearly every State in the US.

Jacmel received financing from KeyBank to complete the partnership arrangement with VTG. Woodbridge International served as a sell-side advisor to VTG. Morrison Foerster served as legal counsel for Jacmel while Wiggin and Dana LLP represented VTG on the transaction.

Founded in 2015, Jacmel Growth Partners invests in lower middle market companies. The firm is led by Managing Partner Nick Jean-Baptiste.