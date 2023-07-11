Jacmel Partners appoints Mora as co-managing partner

From 2011 to 2016, he was vice chairman, senior managing director and head of U.S. financial sponsor coverage at Macquarie Group.

Jacmel Growth Partners has named Jorge Mora as co-managing partner.

From 2011 to 2016, he was vice chairman, senior managing director and head of U.S. financial sponsor coverage at Macquarie Group. Earlier in his career, Mora was managing director and head of financial sponsor coverage at Lazard Freres & Co. and managing director at UBS Investment Bank. He also served as managing director at The Exxel Group.

Also, the firm has been renamed Jacmel Partners reflecting its focus within infrastructure services, information services and tech-enabled business service opportunities.

Founded in 2015, New York-based Jacmel Partners targets middle market companies. The firm was founded by Nick Jean-Baptiste.