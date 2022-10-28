Jasper Ridge Partners adds Ruiz as partner in PE practice

Ruiz comes to Jasper Ridge Partners from the California Public Employees’ Retirement System where he led the private equity program.

Jasper Ridge Partners, a provider of customized investment solutions for families, foundations and global institutions, has named Greg Ruiz as a partner in its private equity practice.

“Greg is a talented senior investment professional who is well-recognized in the industry for his contributions to the private equity asset class, and we are delighted to welcome him to the ranks of our next generation of leadership,” said Cori Duncan, CEO and managing partner, in a statement. “As a firm, we continue to enhance our investment capabilities in an effort to optimize our clients’ portfolios. Greg brings to Jasper Ridge distinguished leadership experience, deep sector expertise and a fluent command of the broader investment landscape that will complement our robust internal team with the goal of delivering results for our clients.”

Ruiz comes to Jasper Ridge Partners from the California Public Employees’ Retirement System where he led the private equity program focused on private equity investments across a broad range of strategies and geographies. He joined CalPERS from Altamont Capital Partners, where he was a principal leading direct private equity investments, and previously worked at FFL Partners after beginning his career at Goldman Sachs.

On behalf of the firm’s global clients, the 20-person private equity and venture capital team at Jasper Ridge Partners deploys over $2.5 billion per year in new investments across primary funds, co-investments, direct investments, and secondary opportunities.

Ruiz will be based in the firm’s Roseville/Sacramento, California office.

Jasper Ridge Partners manages approximately $33 billion in assets.