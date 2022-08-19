JFLCO-backed Trillium Engineering taps Mirelez as CEO

Based in Hood River, Oregon, Trillium is a maker of camera gimbals for unmanned aerial systems performing mission-critical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Trillium Engineering, which is backed by J.F. Lehman & Company, has named Mark Mirelez as CEO.

Based in Hood River, Oregon, Trillium is a maker of camera gimbals for unmanned aerial systems performing mission-critical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Most recently, Mirelez was CEO of BEI Precision. Prior to leading BEI, he held leadership roles at DynCorp International, Rockwell Collins, Norvell Electronics and National Instruments.

Mirelez holds a bachelor’s degree from the United States Air Force Academy and a master’s degree from Abilene Christian University.

“Mark has a tremendous track record in leading high technology defense companies through periods of exceptional growth” said Steve Brooks, a partner at J.F. Lehman & Company, in a statement. “We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Mark again and believe his leadership experience is a strong match with Trillium’s innovative culture, strong program positions and dynamic market opportunity.”

J.F. Lehman invests in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors.