JMI Equity makes growth investment in Safe Software

Safe Software, a Vancouver-based enterprise integration company providing support for spatial data, has secured a growth investment from JMI Equity. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1993, Safe Software provides solutions that empower people and enterprises to unlock the full potential of their information, including spatial data.

Safe’s FME is an enterprise integration platform that provides comprehensive support for spatial data. The platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800-plus transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code.

“Safe Software brings a groundbreaking and unique solution for enterprise data needs and represents a true industry success story. We have known Don and Dale for many years and we are thrilled to be a part of Safe’s future,” said Brian Hersman, general partner, JMI Equity, in a statement. “We look forward to working closely alongside Safe’s leadership team as they continue to innovate and deliver industry leading solutions to their clients around the world.”

Based in Baltimore, Maryland, JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in software companies. To date, the firm has invested in more than 180 software businesses in North America and Europe and completed over 115 exits.