JPB Partners-backed THHC acquire hardware retailer North Hall Ace Hardware

The North Hall store is part of the family of Ace Hardware stores.

THHC currently owns sixteen Ace stores throughout Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee

JPB Partners made an initial investment in THHC in August 2019

Founded in 1924, ACE Hardware is a hardware retailer cooperative based in Oak Brook, Illinois

The Helpful Hardware Company, which is backed by JPB Partners, has acquired North Hall Ace Hardware, a Gainesville, Georgia-based seller of hardware, plumbing, electrical, paint, lawn and garden, seed and feed, clothing, and sporting goods. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are thrilled to announce our acquisition of North Hall. This strategic move not only expands THHC’s footprint in the state of Georgia, but also reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with the best quality products and services,” said Jim Bolduc, president, and CEO of JPB Partners, in a statement. “With this acquisition, we are poised to continue our mission of empowering homeowners to tackle any project with confidence and ease.”

JPB Partners specializes in private equity and real estate, primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S. JPB Private Equity invests in lower middle-market buyouts and recapitalizations of consumer-related businesses. JPB Real Estate acquires, develops, and manages income producing real estate of both residential and commercial communities in high growth secondary and tertiary markets with high barriers to entry. JPB Partners was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.