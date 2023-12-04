JPE leads $1bn investment in tech company SilverSun

JPE is providing $900 million while co-investors, which include Sequoia Heritage, are providing $100 million.

Jacobs Private Equity is leading a $1 billion investment in SilverSun Technologies Inc, a New Jersey-based provider of business tech solutions and services.

JPE is providing $900 million while co-investors, which include Sequoia Heritage, are providing $100 million.

The agreement also provides for a spin-off of the existing business to SilverSun shareholders.

At the closing, JPE will become the majority stockholder of SilverSun and Brad Jacobs, who leads JPE, will become SilverSun’s CEO and chairman of its board of directors.

On the transaction, Jacobs said in a statement, “I’m excited to start building another multibillion-dollar company from scratch. Soon, I’ll be providing more information about my new venture and industry, and the strategy we plan to execute.”

In addition, SilverSun will provide a $2.5 million cash dividend to its stockholders.

The transactions are expected to be completed in 2024.

SilverSun’s current management and board of directors, including Mark Meller, SilverSun’s current CEO, are expected to continue in their current roles at the spin-off company and its subsidiaries. The spin-off company will apply for a public listing of its shares.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are serving as financial advisors to JPE, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor.

The Benchmark Company, LLC is serving as financial advisor to SilverSun, and Lucosky Brookman LLP is serving as legal advisor.

Brad Jacobs is a founder of XPO Logistics.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, JPE invests in companies within the commercial services, commercial transportation, and industrials sector. The firm was founded in 2010.