Junior capital firm Penfund promotes four investment pros

Penfund, a Canadian provider of junior capital to North American mid-market companies, has promoted four investment professionals, effective as of April 1st. The Toronto-based firm appointed Matthew Lee and Stephen Virgilio to principal, and appointed Simon Cai and Jeremy Drucker to vice president.

PRESS RELEASE

Penfund Announces Promotions

April 1, 2022

TORONTO, Ontario – Penfund, an independent provider of junior capital to North American middle market companies, announced today it has promoted several of its investment professionals. Effective April 1, 2022:

Matthew Lee has been promoted to Principal;

Stephen Virgilio has been promoted to Principal;

Simon Cai has been promoted to Vice President; and

Jeremy Drucker has been promoted to Vice President.

Penfund’s excellent track record relies upon the strength of its team. The firm is committed to attracting, developing and retaining highly talented and engaged professionals. These promotions recognize the contributions of each of these individuals to the firm’s success and reflect their continued progression into leadership roles. Penfund’s Partners extend their congratulations to each of these individuals and their appreciation for each person’s ongoing commitment and valuable contributions to the firm.

About Penfund

Penfund is a leading provider of junior capital to middle market companies throughout North America. The firm is currently investing its most recently established fund, Penfund Capital Fund VII. Penfund manages funds sourced from pension funds, insurance companies, banks, family offices and high-net-worth individuals located in Canada, the United States, the Middle East and Europe. Penfund has invested more than $3 billion in over 225 companies since its establishment. Assets under management are approximately $2.5 billion. Website: www.penfund.com