K1-backed Reveal buys two legal tech firms Logikcull and IPRO

The transactions are valued at more than $1 billion.

Reveal is an AI-powered eDiscovery platform

Logikcull is based in San Francisco and IPRO is based in Arizona

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, K1 invests in the enterprise software sector

Reveal, which is backed by K1 Investment Management, has acquired two eDiscovery solutions providers Logikcull and IPRO.

“These two acquisitions are a continuation of our commitment to bring together the best technologies and people to propel the practice of law into a new era,” said Tarun Jain, Principal at K1 Investment Management. “With this combination, legal professionals will only have to look to one company to solve all their eDiscovery needs.”

Chicago-based Reveal provides document review technology.

