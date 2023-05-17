Kain Capital appoints Eidlman as VP

Previously, Eidlman was an investor and manager of a $5 billion portfolio at Israeli insurance provider The Phoenix Insurance Company.

Kain Capital invests in healthcare services and information technology companies

Based in New York City, Kain was founded in 2015

Kain Capital LLC has named Idan Eidlman as vice president.

Previously, Eidlman was an investor and manager of a $5 billion portfolio at Israeli insurance provider The Phoenix Insurance Company.

“We’re delighted to welcome Idan as the newest member of our team,” said Kunal Kain, founder and managing partner at Kain Capital, in a statement. “His skills in market research, identifying trends, and sourcing deals, combined with his experience in managing the PE and direct deal investment process, will be invaluable as we navigate the ever-evolving healthcare landscape.”

Kain Capital invests in healthcare services and information technology companies. Based in New York City, Kain was founded in 2015.