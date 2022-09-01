Kain Capital invests in Arizona healthcare provider MY DR NOW

Orrick, LLP provided legal counsel services to Kain Capital while McGuireWoods, LLP served as legal counsel to MY DR NOW.

Kain Capital has made an investment in MY DR NOW, a provider of primary and specialty care with locations in Arizona. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment marks the first time MY DR NOW has received external capital.

MY DR Now was founded by Dr. Payam Zaman.

“MY DR NOW has proven excellence in patient experience,” said Kunal Kain, managing partner at Kain Capital who will join the MY DR NOW board of directors, in a statement. “We believe this success is due to MY DR NOW’s unique model. We are very pleased to continue to expand best practices from the existing network to additional locations and new service lines.”

Kain Capital invests in healthcare services and information technology companies.