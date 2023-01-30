Kain Capital taps Cummings as CFO and chief compliance officer

Previously, Cummings was chief financial and compliance officer at Macellum Capital Management

Kain Capital LLC has hired Bret Cummings as chief financial officer and chief compliance officer. Healthcare veterans Anne Barr, Dennis Nesta and Long Thai have joined Kain as advisors.

Previously, Cummings was chief financial and compliance officer at Macellum Capital Management, chief financial and operating officer at both Healy Circle Capital Management, LLC and Irvine Capital Management Inc., and chief financial, operating and compliance officer at Sage Asset Management, LP.

At Kain, Cummings will be responsible for all finance-related activities and will manage Kain’s compliance program to ensure the firm and its offerings adhere to industry laws and regulations.

“Bret is a seasoned executive with a breadth of experience in finance, strategy and general management,” said Kunal Kain, founder and managing partner at Kain Capital, in a statement. “We look forward to working together on the continued execution of our strategic growth plan. I am also delighted to welcome Anne, Dennis and Long as advisors to the firm. Each of them contributes a specific area of expertise that will strengthen our ability to support our portfolio companies with the resources necessary for them to thrive.”

Previously, Barr served as chief information officer at Brown & Toland Physicians and held executive roles at some of the nation’s largest integrated health systems including Sutter Health, Washington Hospital Health System and Kaiser Permanente.

Currently, Nesta is chief growth officer of Rendr.

Currently, Thai is senior vice president of value-based care at Rendr.

