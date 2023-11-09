Kain Capital taps Gupta as chief technology officer

In this newly created role, Gupta will lead innovation in AI and machine learning, cloud computing and data analytics to streamline practices for tech-focused healthcare portfolio companies.

Kain Capital has named Ashish Gupta as chief technology officer.

Recently, Gupta co-founded and was the CEO of Polymer Search. He also led initiatives at quantitative hedge fund D.E. Shaw where he designed and developed advanced systems for hedging, market making and electronic trading.

“We are delighted to welcome Ashish to the Kain team,” said Steven Yecies, a managing partner at Kain Capital in a statement. “His ingenuity in designing systems for measurement, optimization and prediction have enormous promise for healthcare applications. Ashish will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand the tech capabilities of the value-based care providers in our portfolio.”

Based in New York City, Kain Capital invests in healthcare services and information technology companies.