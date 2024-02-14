Kelso-backed Armada Materials scoops up asphalt firm Wright Companies assets

Based in Tampa, Florida, Armada is an infrastructure materials and services business.

Armada Materials, which is backed by Kelso & Company, has acquired the assets of Wright Companies, a Tennessee-based concrete and asphalt company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Tampa, Florida, Armada is an infrastructure materials and services business.

Wright Companies was founded in 1973.

The Wright Companies will be combined with Armada’s existing Volunteer Materials operations in Tennessee.

On the deal, Rob Duke, CEO of Armada said in a statement, “We are pleased to join with the Wright Companies and their team to grow the Armada Materials family of companies. We look forward to combining the extremely talented professionals of both the Wright Companies and our existing platform company, Volunteer Materials.”

Kelso invests in the middle market.