Kelso buys IT consulting services provider Emtec

Emtec’s existing management team, led by CEO Sunil Misra, will continue to lead the business going forward and remain significant investors in the company alongside Kelso.

John Castleman, formerly CEO of Mobiquity and Alliance Global Services, will be joining Emtec’s board of direcdtors as chairman

Dinesh Desai, Emtec’s outgoing board chairman, will continue as a board member and remain a meaningful investor in Emtec

Canaccord Genuity and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP advised Kelso on the deal while Guggenheim Securities LLC and Dechert LLP advised Emtec

Kelso & Company have acquired a majority stake in Emtec, a provider of IT consulting and digital services to medium and large enterprises. No financial terms were disclosed.

Emtec’s existing management team, led by CEO Sunil Misra, will continue to lead the business going forward and remain significant investors in the company alongside Kelso.

“Emtec’s success has been made possible by our talented associates and our valued clients who trust Emtec with their most demanding digital engagements,” said Sunil Misra, CEO of Emtec, in a statement. “We have developed a unique culture over our history, and we are excited to welcome a partner in Kelso who shares our passion for customer service, dedication to our associates, and commitment to investing for growth.”

In addition, John Castleman, formerly CEO of digital services firms Mobiquity and Alliance Global Services, will be joining Emtec’s board of direcdtors as chairman. Dinesh Desai, Emtec’s outgoing board chairman, will continue as a board member and remain a meaningful investor in the company.

Canaccord Genuity and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP advised Kelso in connection with the transaction. Guggenheim Securities LLC and Dechert LLP advised Emtec in connection with the transaction.

Since 1980, Kelso has invested approximately $19 billion of equity capital in 139 transactions.