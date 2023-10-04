Kelso partners with Rob Duke to launch Armada Materials

Armada Materials is an aggregates, asphalt, and other infrastructure materials and service provider.

Rob Duke will serve as Armada’s CEO

Volunteer Materials is Armada’s first platform acquisition

Kelso is a North America-focused, middle-market buyout private equity firm

Kelso & Company has partnered with Rob Duke to form Armada Materials, an aggregates, asphalt, and other infrastructure materials and service provider, along with a group of investors.

Tampa, Florida-based Armada was formed to build an infrastructure materials and services business through strategic acquisitions.

Duke will serve as CEO of Armada. He has held prior leadership positions at CRH and Rinker Materials.

Travis Raitt will lead Armada’s acquisition efforts as EVP of business development.

As part of this, Armada has acquired Volunteer Materials and its affiliate companies, including Volunteer Materials, Volunteer Paving, Volunteer Sand and Gravel, Volunteer Concrete, Action Enterprise Company and TMC Construction Services.

Volunteer Materials is Armada’s first platform acquisition.

“We are eager to support Armada’s growth, both organically and through acquiring top-tier companies like Volunteer,” said Matt Edgerton, MD at Kelso.

Kelso is a North America-focused, middle-market buyout private equity firm based in New York.

Lewisburg, Tennessee-based Volunteer is a vertically integrated producer of aggregates, asphalt, and ready-mix concrete and provides road paving and striping services in the greater Nashville area.