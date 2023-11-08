Kennedy Lewis wraps up third credit fund at $4.1bn

Fund III's limited partners include pensions, insurers, sovereign wealth funds, foundations and endowments from the U.S., Europe and the Middle East.

The fund will back sectors that are considered underserved by traditional banks and lending platforms

Headquartered in New York City, Kennedy Lewis was founded in 2017 by David K. Chene and Darren L. Richman

The firm has approximately $14 billion under management

Kennedy Lewis Investment Management has closed its third credit fund at $4.1 billion.

Fund III’s limited partners include pensions, insurers, sovereign wealth funds, foundations and endowments from the U.S., Europe and the Middle East.

The fund will back sectors that are considered underserved by traditional banks and lending platforms. These include life sciences, power, technology, media and telecommunications.

“We are pleased and humbled to see such strong interest in Fund III,” said David K. Chene, Kennedy Lewis co-founder and co-managing partner in a statement. “Our go-anywhere approach, which leans into disruption and complexity, offers investors a differentiated return stream compared to more narrowly constructed credit offerings and we believe our track record across market cycles demonstrates its benefits for clients.”

Headquartered in New York City, Kennedy Lewis is an alternative credit manager founded in 2017 by David K. Chene and Darren L. Richman. The firm has approximately $14 billion under management.