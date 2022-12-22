Keyes Coverage acquires two Florida insurance agencies Aimsley and Parkland

Keyes Coverage is a platform partner of Keystone Agency Partners, which is backed by Bain Capital.

Keyes Coverage, a South Florida-based insurance agency, has made two acquisitions: Amsley Insurance and Parkland Insurance Marketing. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Amsley Insurance is our entrance into the Greater Orlando MSA which is a target growth area for the firm. Their complimentary offerings will pair well with Keyes traditional business. We found an excellent partner with an amazing staff to build around,” said David Ragno, CEO and partner of Keyes Coverage, in a statement. “As a KAP Platform Partner, we have access to resources that will allow for a smooth transition of these teams as we continue to scale in the region.”

Founded in 2000 Amsley Insurance provides home insurance, auto insurance and business insurance in the Greater Orlando region.

Parkland Insurance Marketing offers personal and commercial insurance to its customers in the sports and entertainment industry.

Keyes Coverage has been serving the South Florida community since 1975.

Founded in 2020, Keystone Agency Partners is a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform.