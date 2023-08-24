Kian-backed The Purple Guys scoops up two IT managed service firms Advantex and Herrod Technology

The Purple Guys is a provider of managed IT services to small- and mid-sized businesses.

The Purple Guys, which is backed by Kian Capital, has acquired two Texas-based IT managed service providers Advantex and Herrod Technology. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Purple Guys is a provider of managed IT services to small- and mid-sized businesses.

Advantex and Herrod Technology mark the seventh and eighth acquisitions for The Purple Guys since the formation of its partnership with Kian Capital and ParkSouth Ventures in January 2020.

On the deal, Kian Partner Matt Levenson said in a statement, “SMBs are increasingly seeking more sophisticated technology partners, leaving a significant untapped growth opportunity for MSPs serving this segment. Looking ahead, The Purple Guys intends to meet this need by continuing to build density in our core geographies, with an added focus on acquisitions and partnership opportunities that enhance our vertical expertise and expand our service capabilities.”

Founded in 2013, Kian has $825 million of capital under management.