Kian Capital promotes Zimmerman to principal and Fields to senior associate

Kian Capital Partners has promoted Caldwell Zimmerman and Carter Fields to principal and senior associate, respectively. The promotions were made effective January 1, 2023.

Prior to joining Kian, Zimmerman was an associate at Harvest Partners in New York. Before Harvest, he was an associate at Arsenal Capital Partners.

Before joining Kian, Fields was an analyst at Wells Fargo Securities in the industrials coverage group.

Kian Capital has $425 million of capital under management. The firm targets the following sectors: consumer, services, value added distribution and specialty manufacturing.