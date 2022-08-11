Kian taps Lee as a principal

Lee will be based in Charlotte and be responsible for sourcing, executing and managing new and existing investments across the firm's portfolio.

Kian Capital Partners has named Jordan Lee as a principal.

Lee will be based in Charlotte and be responsible for sourcing, executing and managing new and existing investments across the firm’s portfolio with a focus on the tech-enabled/business services and healthcare services sectors.

“The addition of Jordan to our senior team expands Kian’s capacity to be a high impact partner supporting management teams to build leading lower middle-market companies for long-term success,” said Kevin McCarthy, co-founder and partner at Kian Capital, said in a statement. “Jordan has a strong track record of partnering with management teams to scale companies within our key investment sectors that will create value for all of our stakeholders.”

Prior to Kian, Lee was a managing director at Starr Investment Holdings where he was responsible for sourcing, executing and managing middle-market companies with a focus on business services and healthcare services investments. Before Starr, Lee was an investor at Pamplona Capital Management and Great Hill Partners. He started his career in investment banking in positions with Deutsche Bank and Oppenheimer & Co in New York.

Kian has about $425 million of capital under management and a focus on four core industry sectors: consumer, services, value added distribution and specialty manufacturing.