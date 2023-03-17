Kinderhook-backed Capital Waste buys construction and demolition company Sandlands

Capital Waste is a provider of solid waste hauling services for residential, commercial and industrial waste generators.

Capital Waste Services, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, has acquired South Carolina-based Sandlands, a construction and demolition landfill and roll-off hauling company. No financial terms were disclosed

“The company represents a well-positioned asset sitting in a desirable geography for our growing platform. We continue to execute on CWS’ acquisition strategy and are excited to acquire one of the few long life, independent disposal outlets in the market. The site provides CWS a desirable base to further expand collection efforts in the region and continue to deliver best in class service.” said Rob Michalik, managing director of Kinderhook, in a statement.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal counsel to Capital Waste. HamptonRock Partners and BakerHostetler served as financial advisor and legal counsel to Sandlands. A financing syndicate led by Comerica Bank and including MUFG Bank, Webster Bank, and Fifth Third provided debt financing for the transactions.

