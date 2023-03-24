Kinderhook-backed EcoSouth Florida buys waste collection company A Waste and Recycling Inc

Mobile, Alabama-based EcoSouth Florida is a regional provider of non-hazardous waste hauling and disposal services for commercial and industrial waste generators.

EcoSouth Florida, which is backed by Kinderhook Industries, has acquired Sarasota, Florida-based A Waste and Recycling Inc, a roll-off waste collection company. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We remain eager to pursue new opportunities throughout Florida and further build out this platform,” said Corwynne Carruthers, managing director of Kinderhook, in a statement. “EcoSouth Florida continues to look for acquisitions across the solid waste value chain including hauling, transfer and landfill assets. We will continue to deploy capital behind Joe and his team who have demonstrated an ability to quickly and efficiently integrate as well as grow these acquired businesses.”

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal counsel to EcoSouth Florida. Financing for the transaction was provided by Comerica Bank.

