Kinderhook-backed REIC buys Aim High Equipment Rental

Rental Equipment Investment Corp, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, has acquired Brighton, Colorado-based Aim High Equipment Rental Inc, a general equipment rental, sales, and service company.

Headquartered in Kalispell, Montana, REIC is a rental equipment services platform.

Aim High represents REIC’s seventh add-on acquisition under Kinderhook’s ownership.

“Aim High is a highly strategic acquisition for REIC, expanding the density of REIC’s existing footprint. We are excited for REIC to continue its acquisitive track record as a partner of choice in the ongoing equipment rental industry consolidation,” said Paul Cifelli, managing director at Kinderhook in a statement.

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries manages over $5.4 billion of committed capital. The private equity firm is focused on middle-market companies.