Kinderhook buys solid waste collection company CARDS Recycling

Kinderhook Industries has acquired Springdale, Arkansas-based CARDS Recycling, a solid waste collection company. No financial terms were disclosed.

CARDS has operations extending into Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas and currently provides waste collection services to over 30 municipalities through municipal contracts and over 26,000 residential subscription, commercial, and industrial waste customers.

“CARDS is a rapidly growing waste company with unique assets, significant expansion opportunities, and an industry veteran at the helm,” said Rob Michalik, managing director at Kinderhook, in a statement. “We are very excited to partner with CARDS Founder & CEO Dan Christensen to accelerate the company’s growth while continuing to provide the same great service that the CARDS communities and customers have become accustomed to.”

Financing for the transaction was provided by Comerica Bank. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal counsel to Kinderhook. CARDS was advised by Skyway Capital Markets.

Kinderhook Industries manages over $5.4 billion of committed capital. Kinderhook invests in middle-market businesses in the healthcare services, environmental / business services and automotive / light manufacturing sectors.