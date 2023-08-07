Kingswood-backed Versar buys logistics services provider LBS

Washington, D.C.-based Versar is a global engineering, environmental, and security services platform

Based in Los Angeles, Kingswood invests in the lower middle market

Versar, which is backed by Kingswood Capital Management, has acquired Louis Berger Services, a U.S.-based specialist in operations and maintenance services for infrastructure assets at defense and civilian facilities. No financial terms were disclosed.

The seller was WSP Global, a Montreal-based professional services company.

“LBS provides best-in-class logistics services at strategic U.S. Federal Government facilities in foreign countries and domestically as well as for U.S. state and local governments,” said Alex Wolf, managing partner at Kingswood in a statement. “LBS represents Kingswood’s fifth investment in the government services sector since 2017. The acquisition of LBS is a significant milestone for Versar that fits squarely in our long-term plan to develop and expand Versar’s diversified global services platform.”

