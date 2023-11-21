Kinterra Capital closes debut energy transition fund at $565m

Based in Toronto, Kinterra was launched in 2021 by managing partners Cheryl Brandon and Kamal Toor, previously founding partners of Waterton Global Resource Management.

Kinterra Battery Metals Mining Fund raised $565 million, surpassing its $500 million target

The fund attracted commitments from a range of limited partners, including endowments, foundations, public and private pension plans, consultants, OCIOs and family offices

Kinterra targets asset-level investments in stable jurisdictions that source critical minerals and process them into chemicals required for electric vehicle batteries and other end products

Kinterra Capital, a private equity firm that invests in and develops key critical minerals assets and infrastructure for the energy transition, has closed its debut fund.

Kinterra Battery Metals Mining Fund raised $565 million, surpassing its $500 million target.

The fund attracted commitments from a range of limited partners, including endowments, foundations, public and private pension plans, consultants, OCIOs and family offices.

Based in Toronto, Kinterra was launched in 2021 by managing partners Cheryl Brandon and Kamal Toor, previously founding partners of Waterton Global Resource Management, a Canadian private equity firm focused on the mining industry. Brandon and Toor formerly invested together in Kinterra’s target sectors across more than 40 transactions.

“The structural underinvestment in critical minerals over the past decade has resulted in severely discounted valuations for excellent assets and created a massive need for capital investment, as countries transition to more sustainable energy sources,” said Brandon in a statement. “Kinterra addresses that need by bringing the right combination of active management, financial resources, deep sector knowledge, and cross-functional technical expertise required to identify and develop assets across the value chain.”

Kinterra targets asset-level investments in stable jurisdictions, primarily North America, Western Europe and Australia, that source critical minerals and process them into chemicals required for electric vehicle batteries and other end products, such as energy storage solutions and renewable technologies.

Allen & Overy served as lead legal counsel and Metric Point Capital served as placement advisor.