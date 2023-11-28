KKR acquires Potter Global Technologies

Potter is headquartered in St Louis, Missouri

Potter is the latest investment for KKR’s Ascendant Strategy

KKR is a global investment firm

KKR has acquired Potter Global Technologies, a fire and life safety equipment manufacturer, from Gryphon Investors.

KKR plans to support Potter in its growth organically and through add-on acquisitions, according to a release.

“For over 125 years, the Potter brand has stood for safety and reliability in the face of potentially life-threatening risks to the thousands of people and institutions around the world who entrust their fire and life safety to Potter,” said Brandon Brahm, partner at KKR and co-head of KKR’s Ascendant Strategy.

Potter is the latest investment for KKR’s Ascendant Strategy. Other investments in the strategy include Alchemer, 123Dentist, Industrial Physics and a commitment to fund a new executive-led platform designed to acquire and build businesses in the testing, inspection, and certification industry.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

KKR is a global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance services. It is based in New York.