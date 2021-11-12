KKR and Gulf Bay sells Mystique at Pelican Bay for $500m

KKR and Gulf Bay have sold Mystique at Pelican Bay, a trophy luxury residential tower in Naples, Florida. The price of the sale was about $500 million.

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK & NAPLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KKR and Gulf Bay Group of Companies (“Gulf Bay”) today announced that they have completed the sale of all condominium units in Mystique at Pelican Bay, a trophy luxury residential tower in Naples, Florida, for a combined value of approximately $500 million.

KKR and Gulf Bay Group formed a joint venture to acquire and develop the parcel of land in Pelican Bay in 2015 and completed construction of the 81-unit luxury waterfront condo tower in 2019. The high-rise property occupies one of the final waterfront lots in Pelican Bay’s master-planned community and was built to the highest standards of resort-inspired modern living. Mystique at Pelican Bay features best-in-class residences and amenities in a preeminent Gulf-front location.

“We have enjoyed a great strategic partnership with Gulf Bay and are proud of the high-quality property we have delivered together,” said Roger Morales, KKR Partner and Head of Real Estate Acquisitions. “From a thematic perspective, South Florida is an attractive market that is continuing to benefit from the net migration trends which underpinned our conviction to invest in the ground-up development of Mystique at Pelican Bay.”

“Collaborating with KKR on the Mystique project presented a unique opportunity for us and we could not be more pleased with the resulting success for both our customers and our strategic partnership,” said Gulf Bay Group of Companies President Aubrey Ferrao.

KKR made the investment in Mystique at Pelican Bay primarily through its Real Estate Partners Americas I fund. Mystique at Pelican Bay was the first investment in Florida by KKR’s real estate strategies, which have since acquired approximately $1.8 billion in multifamily, office, industrial, self-storage and other property types across the market. Florida is part of the firm’s broader Sun Belt strategy of investing in high-quality properties benefitting from trends in net migration and job growth.

Since launching a dedicated real estate platform in 2011, KKR has grown real estate assets under management to approximately $36 billion across the U.S., Europe and Asia as of September 30, 2021. KKR’s global real estate team consists of over 135 dedicated investment professionals, spanning both the equity and credit business, across 12 offices and nine countries.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

About Gulf Bay

Founded in 1986, Gulf Bay has successfully completed 16 luxury properties along the 1.5 mile stretch of Gulf-front land within Pelican Bay. In addition to its history in Pelican Bay, Gulf Bay’s other award-winning developments include The Brittany high rise on Park Shore Beach; Marco Beach Ocean Resort on Marco Island; and the 4,000-acre award-winning, master-planned community of Fiddler’s Creek. One of the largest privately-owned development companies in Florida, Gulf Bay’s completed and under development build-out market value of luxury residential properties is estimated in excess of $10 billion.