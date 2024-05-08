News Briefs

KKR and HASI to form CCH1 to invest in climate positive projects

According to terms of the agreement, HASI and KKR have each made an initial capital commitment of up to $1 billion to CCH1 and will invest up to a combined $2 billion in clean energy assets over the next 18 months.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this