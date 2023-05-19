KKR appoints Pietrzak as private credit global head

Most recently, Pietrzak served as co-head of private credit with Matthieu Boulanger, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

KKR has named Dan Pietrzak as global head of private credit.

Most recently, Pietrzak served as co-head of private credit with Matthieu Boulanger, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

“As traditional lenders pull back, scaled private credit investors have a real opportunity to provide capital to high quality issuers and the breadth and depth of our platform enables us to support issuers with bespoke solutions,” said Chris Sheldon, co-head of global credit and markets at KKR, in a statement. “Dan has been instrumental in helping build our private credit business into what it is today. We look forward to its continued growth under his leadership and are grateful to Matthieu for his contributions to KKR.”

In addition to his responsibilities overseeing private credit, Pietrzak is co-president and chief investment officer for FS KKR Corp.

KKR’s private credit business has grown from $8 billion at the start of 2017 to $76 billion today. KKR’s broader credit business manages over $200 billion of assets with a global team of approximately 190 investment professionals, including 110 dedicated to private credit.