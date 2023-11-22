KKR-backed FGS bags Longview Communications and Public Affairs

Longview will be rebranded as FGS Longview and will continue to be led by partners Josh Pekarsky, Bruce Drysdale, Ian Hamilton and Hugh McFadyen

FGS Global, a portfolio company of KKR, has acquired Longview Communications and Public Affairs, a Vancouver-based communications and public affairs advisory company.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Longview, which operates in the Canadian market, advises clients on corporate and financial communications, issues and crisis management, special situations, government relations, regulatory affairs and foreign direct investment approvals.

The company, to be rebranded as FGS Longview, will continue to be led by Longview partners Josh Pekarsky, Bruce Drysdale, Ian Hamilton and Hugh McFadyen.

Based in New York, FGS is a global strategic communications consultancy. The company said the acquisition will enable it to serve clients more extensively throughout North America, with a team across eight offices in the US and three offices in Canada.

“FGS was created to help leaders succeed in increasingly complex stakeholder ecosystems across industries and geographies,” said Andrew Cole, FGS’s deputy global CEO, in a statement. “Clients want a strategic communications and advocacy partner who can advise and execute across the inter-connected financial, media, regulatory, and employee audiences in their home country and across the globe.”

Earlier this year, KKR agreed to make a growth investment in FSG alongside WPP, the company’s majority owner.