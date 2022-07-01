KKR-backed Headlands Research buys Peninsula Research Associates

PRA was founded in 1999 by Dr. Lawrence Sher

Headlands is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area

Headlands Research has successfully completed more than 5000 clinical trials

Headlands Research, which is backed by KKR, has acquired Rolling Hills, California-based Peninsula Research Associates, a provider of clinical research studies. No financial terms were disclosed.

The acquisition of PRA advances Headlands’ mission of extending its global network of clinical trial sites further within California, beyond its current San Diego and Riverside locations, as well as its headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Dr. Lawrence Sher and PRA’s outstanding research team to the Headlands network,” said Mark Blumling, CEO and founder of Headlands Research, in a statement. “Together, we look forward to significantly expanding research activity and improving the lives of clinical trial participants throughout Southern California.”

Headlands Research has successfully completed more than 5000 clinical trials, according to the company.

PRA was founded in 1999 by Dr. Lawrence Sher.