KKR-backed IVI RMA to acquire Eugin Group’s North American IVF operations

Headquartered in Barcelona, Eugin Group is comprised of IVF clinics located in Europe, North America and South America

IVI RMA is a reproductive medicine group

The acquired businesses will continue to operate under their existing brands

IVI RMA, which is backed by KKR, has agreed to acquire Eugin Group’s North American operations. This consists of the Boston IVF fertility network and Toronto-based Trio. The seller is healthcare group Fresenius. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome Boston IVF, its partner clinics and TRIO to the IVI RMA network as we continue to bring the best fertility science to more markets across North America,” said Javier Sanchez Prieto, CEO of IVI RMA in a statement. “We are confident that our shared vision and complementary strengths make this partnership greater than the sum of its parts. Our ethos of compassionate, personalized care will help ensure we deliver a world-class patient experience and successful outcomes for more patients.”

The Boston IVF network has grown to include over 30 reproductive endocrinologists across 30 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Utah.

TRIO has 10 locations across Ontario.

Headquartered in New York City, KKR was founded in 1976.