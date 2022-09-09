KKR-backed Sapphiros acquires tech manufacturer Flexotronix

Flexotronix was founded by Jeremey Burbidge and Dr. Bob Stevens

Burbidge is CEO of Flexotronix

Founded in 1976, KKR is based in New York City

Sapphiros, which is backed by KKR and Neoenta, has acquired Flexotronix Limited, a developer of high volume manufacturing technologies and flexoprinted electronics. No financial terms were disclosed.

Sapphiros is a consumer diagnostics company.

“We are extremely excited to be part of Sapphiros and have an aligned vision to deliver transformative consumer diagnostics,” said Jeremy Burbidge, CEO of Flexotronix, in a statement.

Founded in 1976, KKR is based in New York City. The private equity firm seeks to invest in multiple sectors that include business products, business services, consumer products, consumer services, energy, financial services, infrastructure, healthcare and information technology.