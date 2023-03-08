KKR-backed WebMD Health buys Grupo SANED

Grupo SANED is a provider of scientific communication and medical education services.

WebMD’s acquisition of Grupo SANED expands its flagship global brand Medscape

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Grupo SANED is based in Madrid, Spain.

The acquisition follows Medscape’s acquisition of other country specific clinical and health information providers including MGP, Coliquio and MediQuality.

Grupo SANED will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of WebMD.

WebMD is a provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans. The firm is based in New York.

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, Internet Brands is a fully integrated online media and software services organisation.

KKR is a global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance products. The firm is headquartered in New York.

Temasek is a Singapore-based investment company.