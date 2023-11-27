KKR buys from Gryphon, Siris buys from Bertram, and Riverside sells to Blackstone and Vista

It’s that time of year when business slows down for many people, but the fourth quarter is usually very busy for dealmakers, as everyone aims to close the deals they’re working on before the year ends. Indeed, December is traditionally one of the strongest months for M&A. Given how slow dealmaking has been this year, I’m eager to see if the pace will pick in the remaining weeks of the year.

This morning, I’ve seen some encouraging activity, with deals announced involving private equity firms on both the buy side and the sell side:

KKR is picking up a fire and safety service provider from Gryphon.

And Siris is buying a wireless communications and security tech provider from Bertram.

Also today, PE Hub is featuring an interview with Riverside about the PE firm’s recently announced sale of a company that develops simulation software for power companies to Blackstone and Vista.

Let’s start with the new deals.

Safety and reliability

KKR is acquiring Potter Global Technologies, a St. Louis-based maker of fire and life safety equipment, from Gryphon Investors for undisclosed terms.

“For over 125 years, the Potter brand has stood for safety and reliability in the face of potentially life-threatening risks to the thousands of people and institutions around the world who entrust their fire and life safety to Potter,” said Brandon Brahm, partner at KKR and co-head of KKR’s Ascendant strategy, in the deal announcement.

KKR aims to help the company grow organically and through add-ons. The firm also plans to support Potter in implementing a broad-based employee ownership program, a hallmark of KKR investments.

Potter is the latest investment for Ascendant, which backs middle-market businesses in North America. Other investments in the Ascendant strategy include Alchemer, 123Dentist, Industrial Physics and an executive-led platform designed to acquire and build businesses in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification industry.

You can read more about KKR’s Ascendant investments in PE Hub’s prior coverage here and here.

Mission critical

Siris is buying BearCom, a Garland, Texas-based provider of wireless communications and security technologies, from Bertram Capital.

Siris seeks to accelerate BearCom’s development of video and other physical security technologies, private data networks, and distributed antenna systems to enterprise customers and complex, large-scale live entertainment and industrial events.

“BearCom has an extensive history of addressing customers’ most crucial wireless communications and security needs,” said Tyler Sipprelle, a partner at Siris, in the press release. “This mission-critical nature of BearCom’s solutions is a strong fit for Siris’ investment approach, and we look forward to partnering with the BearCom team to help accelerate both organic and inorganic growth.”

Inside the exit

In October, the Riverside Company announced that it had agreed to sell Energy Exemplar (EE) to Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners. Based in North Adelaide, Australia, EE makes simulation software for utilities and power companies.

Riverside invested in EE back in 2017, out of the firm’s Australia Fund. The firm said EE has grown at a 30 percent compound annual growth rate since 2018 and currently serves more than 500 utilities, power companies and consultants in roughly 80 countries.

PE Hub’s Obey Martin Manayiti caught up with Simon Feiglin, a managing partner at Riverside who is based in Melbourne, to learn about the firm’s playbook – which it hopes to repeat with EventsAIR, an events management software provider Riverside bought in 2022.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview:

What role does EE play in the energy market?

Energy markets continue to become more complex, given by the transition towards alternative, renewable, forms of energy supply and consumption. As such, generators, regulators, traders, consultants, even academics who focus on this field are increasingly challenged as they seek to understand near-term and long-term trends and how they can best respond to these trends. EE’s core product, Plexos, is a simulation and modeling tool designed specifically to address those needs, and therefore is exceptionally appealing to its customers who seek to understand where the world is headed and how they can best utilize their own resources in this changing world.

How did the deal with Vista and Blackstone come together?

As a leading software solution playing to the energy transition thematic, we had received a tremendous amount of inbound interest from both financial and strategic players for several years. We had a strategy from day one that we had been implementing, so for many years, we noted the interest but chose not to pursue anything further. We originally invested in EE in 2017, and once we got into 2023, we felt that we had achieved our goals, and agreed with Glenn Drayton, the founder of the company and our partner in this investment, along with senior management, that it was time to explore opportunities with other partners who could provide additional financial and strategic support and extend the strategies that we had implemented. We retained Lazard to assist us with this process and spoke with a large number of possible partners. The combined team of Blackstone and Vista aggressively pursued the opportunity, and it was evident to the shareholders and management that their experience in energy transition and software would bring valuable insights to the company. Thus, the result of their deep insights and ability to move quickly and efficiently made them a compelling buyer of the company.

How does EE fit in Riverside’s portfolio?

Software investing is one of Riverside’s core industry groups, with scores of companies currently in our global portfolio. In Australia, we have an investment in a company called EventsAIR, which provides a global software solution into the events technology space. We are pursuing a very similar playbook to EE, where we are focusing on strengthening our management team, investing heavily in the software platform itself and expanding our sales and marketing efforts globally. We only made this investment in 2022, so we are early in our journey. But we see many parallels to EE in terms of opportunity. We also have a number of other software opportunities that we are pursuing. We love the idea of finding great Australian- and New Zealand-based software businesses and growing them globally.

That’s it for today.

As always, I’d love to hear from you. I’m especially keen to hear your thoughts on whether dealmaking will pick up in December and in 2024. Feel free to email me at mk.flynn@pei.group.