KKR carves out former VMware from Broadcom; Orlando Bravo among speakers at NEXUS 2024

Good morning, Hubsters. MK Flynn with the Wire.

We’ve got a big deal to kick off the week, with KKR just announcing a tech carveout about an hour ago. Details below.

In private equity trends we’re following … Selling GP stakes is a major source of capital and growth for PE firms. Earlier in February, PE Hub reported that Blue Owl Capital and Lunate formed a joint venture to acquire minority stakes in mid-sized GPs.

I was intrigued to see the news last week that Blackstone is moving GP stakes into its secondaries strategy under Verdun Perry. My colleagues at Private Equity International covered that, and I’ll share some of their story with PE Hub readers, below. Previously, PE Hub’s Rafael Canton spoke with Perry extensively, and I’ll resurface some of that story too.

And speaking of Blackstone, firm president Jonathan Gray is one of the headliners at PEI Group’s NEXUS 2024 summit in Orlando next week. Richard Melville, editorial director, US, of PEI, will conduct that Fireside Chat.

I’ve got some more highlights of next week’s summit, below.

But first….

Big deal of the day

KKR has agreed to acquire Broadcom’s end-user computing division for about $4 billion, as Iris Dorbian reports.

At the closing, the EUC Division will become a standalone company.

Originally a division of VMware prior to Broadcom’s acquisition, the EUC Division provides digital workspace solutions.

“Workspace ONE and Horizon are best-in-class platforms chosen by many of the world’s leading enterprises to create seamless and secure digital workspaces with interoperability across increasingly complicated technology stacks,” said Bradley Brown, managing director at KKR in a statement. “We see great potential to grow the EUC Division by empowering this talented team and investing in product innovation, delivering excellence for customers and building strategic partnerships.”

As a standalone company, the EUC Division will continue to be run by its existing management team led by Shankar Iyer.

GP stakes and secondaries far from strange bedfellows

There’s change afoot at the world’s largest private equity firm, writes Private Equity International’s Alex Lynn. Here’s an excerpt from his story.

Senior managing director Mustafa Siddiqui, who has led Blackstone’s GP stakes business since 2020, is leaving the firm, Private Equity International understands. Siddiqui will be replaced by Josh Blaine, a senior managing director in Strategic Partners, the firm’s secondaries unit. GP Stakes, previously part of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, will become part of Strategic Partners under the leadership of Verdun Perry.

Secondaries and GP stakes strategies have obvious synergies. After all, secondaries transactions require buyers to perform due diligence on both the underlying portfolio companies or LP interests being sold, and – notably – the GP managing those assets.

Strategic Partners’ existing network of manager relationships, and the data it holds on them, should therefore prove a critical advantage when identifying potential GP stake targets.

What’s more, GP stakes and secondaries boast shallow J-curves. Terms for GP stakes vehicles also more closely resemble secondaries funds, which often come with a 1 percent management fee and a 10 percent carry. It stands to reason that the two units could find traction with the other’s LP base when fundraising.

It’s unsurprising, then, to see overlaps between the two. GP stakes giant Blue Owl, for example, launched its own secondaries business last year. Apogem Capital, which invests via secondaries funds, collected $1.1 billion last month for RidgeLake Partners I, a GP stakes joint venture with OA Private Capital.

Not every secondaries or GP stakes firm will follow suit. In Blackstone’s case, the firm had two existing units with established teams and networks that – in theory – could be integrated with relative ease.

There are, however, firms with pedigree in both spheres. European GP stakes firm Armen, for example, was co-founded in 2022 by president Dominique Gaillard, who spent over two decades at secondaries giant Ardian. Law firms often have teams who advise on both secondaries and GP stakes within the same unit, and there are examples, too, of secondaries advisers pivoting to GP stakes.

GP stakes deals involving secondaries firms are also on the rise. Secondaries pioneer Coller Capital, for example, sold a minority stake to Hunter Point Capital last year, while Banner Ridge Partners sold a stake to Investcorp’s Strategic Capital Group this month.

As these complimentary strategies continue on their growth trajectories, it seems inevitable that the two will become increasingly intertwined.

PE Hub’s Rafael Canton recently spoke with Perry about the growing opportunities in the secondaries market. You can read that story here.

Meet you in Orlando

I’m busy prepping this week for PEI Group’s NEXUS 2024 summit in next week. The conference will take place In Orlando on March 6 – 8.

This afternoon, I’m talking to Thoma Bravo co-founder Orlando Bravo to plan our Fireside Chat at NEXUS on March 7.

The year is off to a solid start for Thoma Bravo. In February, the PE firm announced its first new deal of 2024 when it agreed to acquire Everbridge.

The firm has also been busy closing deals it announced last year, including EQS and BlueMatrix.

I’ll be asking Bravo about the current climate for tech deals. Will take-privates continue to thrive? Will the IPO market open back up? What’s the state of financing for tech deals today? We’ll also find out what he thinks of GenAI and other emerging technologies.

I’ll also be chairing the Dealmaking Track, including a panel on “The dealmaking sweet spot – Life in the lower middle market,” featuring Pam Hendrickson, vice chairman and COO of the Riverside Company and chairman of the board of the American Investment Council; Suzanne Yoon, founder and CEO of Kinzie Capital Partners; Andi Klein, managing partner, head of Triton Smaller Mid-Cap; and Kate Faust, partner, Rockwood Equity Partners.

Other PE thought leaders speaking at NEXUS include Carlyle’s David Rubenstein, KKR’s Scott Nuttall and Oaktree’s Howard Marks.

NEXUS also offers a rare opportunity to hear from influential LPs, including: Christopher Ailman, CIO, California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS); Lori Hall-Kimm, senior managing director and head of global private equity, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP); and Britt Harris, acting CEO and COO, Texas Permanent School Fund.

I can’t wait to see you there!

In the meantime, PE Hub Europe editor Craig McGlashan will be back with you tomorrow.

Happy dealmaking,

MK