KKR, Hologic form medtech platform Maverix Medical

Maverix Medical, which focuses on lung cancer diagnostics, will be managed by Ajax Health.

KKR will invest in Maverix via its Health Care Strategic Growth strategy

KKR and Ajax Health will contribute Serpex Medical to the platform

Hologic is a global medical technology company

KKR, Hologic and Ajax Health have created a new medical technology platform Maverix Medical, which will be managed by Ajax Health.

Maverix will develop and acquire technologies and commercial operations within the lung cancer disease category, according to a release.

Maverix is based in Menlo Park.

KKR and Ajax Health will contribute existing portfolio company Serpex Medical to the platform, the release said. Serpex Medical develops steerable technology that can target lung tissue for biopsy or delivery of therapy.

“This unique strategic partnership has enormous potential to develop, advance and bring to market differentiated devices and diagnostics and enable meaningful treatments for lung cancer patients,” said Ali Satvat, partner, co-head of Americas health care and global head of health care strategic growth at KKR.

New York-based KKR will invest in Maverix through its Health Care Strategic Growth strategy.

Hologic is a global medical technology company that focuses on improving health and well-being of women, their families and communities through early detection and treatment. It is based in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Ajax Health is a venture capital fund based in Menlo Park, California. It is backed by private equity firms including KKR.