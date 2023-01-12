KKR invests $1.15bn in commercial aviation finance firm Altavair

KKR has deployed and committed $1.7 billion of capital into aircraft deals since forming a partnership with Altavair.

KKR acquired a stake in Altavair in 2018

Through its partnership with Altavair, KKR has acquired more than 90 commercial and freighter aircraft

KKR has invested approximately $8.3 billion of capital in the aviation sector since 2015

KKR is investing an additional $1.15 billion in Altavair, a commercial aviation finance firm.

KKR has deployed and committed $1.7 billion of capital into aircraft deals since forming a partnership with Altavair and acquiring an interest in the company in 2018. Through its partnership with Altavair, KKR has acquired more than 90 commercial and freighter aircraft through a variety of transactions.

“We are thrilled to deepen our footprint in aircraft leasing through this new commitment, which underscores the conviction that we have in this space and our confidence in Altavair as a partner,” said Dan Pietrzak, a KKR partner and co-head of private credit in a statement. “We look forward to growing our portfolio further to support the fleet needs of airlines and operators around the world.”

KKR has invested approximately $8.3 billion of capital in the aviation sector since 2015. Investments include Altavair, AV AirFinance, Atlantic Aviation, KKR DVB Aviation Capital, K2 Aviation, Wheels Up, Global Jet Capital and Jet Edge.

Altavair L.P. is an asset manager focusing on the acquisition of new and used commercial aircraft for leasing to domestic and international passenger airlines and cargo operators. Since its inception in 2003, Altavair has completed over $10 billion in commercial aircraft lease transactions.